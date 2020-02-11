Gordon J. Bolitho

Age 90 of Waterford passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living. Gordon was born May 24, 1929 to James and Della (nee VanderVeen) in Grand Rapids, Michigan where he spent his early life. He then graduated from Michigan State University with a BA in Business. Gordon proudly served his country in the US Army from 1952 through 1954. On August 22, 1952 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Bouma in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Following their marriage, they resided in Grand Rapids, then moved to various locations including: El Paso, Chicago and Buffalo Grove, before moving to Racine County. Gordon worked as a Computer Systems Analyst for IBM. He faithfully attended Peace Lutheran Church and currently was attending Community Methodist Church in Waterford. Gordon loved his wife Dorothy, his family and pets.