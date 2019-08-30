November 12, 1949—August 26, 2019
MT. PLEASANT – Gordon H. Anderson, 69, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 26, 2019.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
