June 21, 1924—June 7, 2022

MAUSTON—Gordon “Gordy” William Ratsch, age 97, of Mauston, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022. He left this world in the arms of his loving wife; and woke up in his heavenly home in the arms of Jesus.

Gordon was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 21, 1924, to Edward and Selma (Gall) Ratsch. He was baptized on July 26, 1924, at Fairview Lutheran Church in Milwaukee; where he was later confirmed at the age of 12. On December 8, 1945, he was united in marriage to Lillian Gothe of Iron Mountain, MI. The couple had two children.

Gordon served in the Air Force, worked at Miller Brewing Company for 35 years, and served as a volunteer fire fighter and police officer for 17 years. He organized a water safety patrol for the township of Waterford, WI, where he was also very active in his church, St. Peter’s.

Gordon and his wife moved to Mauston in 1995. The couple joined St. Paul’s where they were active in choir, Bible study and the Fellowship Club.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian; sister, Norma Larkworthy; and nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian; daughter, Cynthia Rahberger; granddaughter, Stephanie Rahberger; and “bonus” family members: Jeffery, Kathleen, Joshua, Katrina, Justin, Samantha and Emi Jo Behnke; and Robert G., Kathleen, Corey, Robert F., Jamie, Nevaeh, Eydon, Aysha, Kaisen and Kalystah Blanchette.

The funeral service for Gordon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., before the service.

