1945 – 2020

Gordon “Gordy” J. Perkins, 75, of Burlington, WI, passed away on July 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 19, 1945 in Greenwood, WI, the son of the late Ervin and Violet (Mengel) Perkins. Gordy served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Bonnie J. Miller on July 23, 1966 in Lake Geneva, WI. Bonnie and Gordy were members of Como Community Church in Lake Geneva, WI. He was also a member of the Burlington Chapter of VietNow and the Steamfitters Union Local 118. Gordy enjoyed golfing and deer hunting in his younger years. Gordy was a loving and devoted husband, father and Boppa. His grandchildren were his greatest joy in life.

Gordy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie, two daughters; Laura (Brian) Taylor of Burlington, WI and Krista (Rich) Dudones of Lake Geneva, WI, three grandchildren; Kaitlyn Bonton, Kyle Bonton and Joshua Dudones, two step-grandchildren; Sarah and Keira Taylor, and his sister, Cheryl (Howard) Kincaid. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberley Perkins, parents and sister, Marlene Hutter.