Gordon 'Gordy' Earl Kunaschk

Growing up in a small house in Racine with his ten siblings, Gordy worked multiple jobs for years, often going to school at the same time. He worked with thousands of children in school and church youth programs over the decades, first at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine and most recently at the Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas where he was a member. He was Kenosha School District Teacher of the Year and received many other teaching and volunteer accolades. In a 1979 Racine Journal Times article salute to Gordy, he was described as a respected man, not only for his intelligence and compassion, but for his never-ending flow of energy. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa teacher’s fraternity, UCT, the men’s group at Community Lutheran, and the Las Vegas Cadillac Club where he enjoyed showing his classic ‘92 Cadillac.