August 29, 1938—September 15, 2021
HENDERSON, NV—Gordon “Gordy” Earl Kunaschk, 83, a resident of Henderson, NV and formerly of Racine, WI died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Born in Racine on August 29, 1938, he was the son of the late John Francis Irwin and Irene (Hinkley) Kunaschk. He was the husband of Sandra Ellen (Mark) Kunaschk, whom he married in 1963.
Mr. Kunaschk graduated from Racine Kenosha Teacher’s College and received his masters in education from University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. He was a member of the Army reserves, honorably discharged.
Gordy devoted his career and free time to improving the lives of children. He spent his career as a public school teacher for the state of Wisconsin in the Kenosha School District, including over 25 years at Bose Elementary.
Growing up in a small house in Racine with his ten siblings, Gordy worked multiple jobs for years, often going to school at the same time. He worked with thousands of children in school and church youth programs over the decades, first at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine and most recently at the Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas where he was a member. He was Kenosha School District Teacher of the Year and received many other teaching and volunteer accolades. In a 1979 Racine Journal Times article salute to Gordy, he was described as a respected man, not only for his intelligence and compassion, but for his never-ending flow of energy. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa teacher’s fraternity, UCT, the men’s group at Community Lutheran, and the Las Vegas Cadillac Club where he enjoyed showing his classic ‘92 Cadillac.
Gordy loved the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed going to the Rum Runner to watch Sunday games. He enjoyed sailing as part of a racing crew on Lake Michigan, where he also enjoyed fishing for Coho salmon. He had an uncanny ability to bump into people he knew at random places. Teachers, former students, friends, people from his paper route sixty years ago, etc. would bump into Gordy, who was considered by some as the unofficial Wisconsin greeter to Las Vegas.
Gordy is survived by his wife Sandra; children: Craig W. Kunaschk (Bobbie Chase) of New York and Brian E. Kunaschk of Racine; and grandchildren: Chase and Clare Kunaschk of New York. He is survived by two of his ten siblings: Helene Christensen (Roy) and Judith Ketchum. He was predeceased by brothers: Max, Jack, and Carlton; and sisters: Myrna Ramsey, Mary Landreth, Carol Ericksen, Wanda Breivogel and Joanne Kunaschk; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service and interment was held at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas, NV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lutheran Youth Program at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine, the American Heart Association, or The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be offered at www.dignitymemorial.com.