May 22, 1932 – June 20, 2020

RACINE – “Absent from the body, present with the Lord”, GloriaMae Took (nee: Rigby) of Racine, Wisconsin, age 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 20, 2020.

GloriaMae was born in Racine, WI, May 22, 1932, daughter of James W. and Emma Lela (nee: Hare) Rigby and was a life-long resident of Racine. GloriaMae received her education in the Racine public schools and was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She was united in marriage to Donald George Took on July 12, 1952. She worked at Walker Manufacturing Company for 38 years and in the Human Resources department before retiring on January 1, 1989.

GloriaMae grew up in a Christian home and accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was baptized at Grove Avenue Baptist Church in Racine, WI. Through the years, she was always active in the Lord’s work. She completed the Home Studies from Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, IL, taught Sunday School, did Youth Work, played in a string band, started a Shining Candles Youth Group, served on the Church Board, the Woman’s Missionary and Aids Society, and took correspondence art courses from Minnesota University. She loved reading and studying her bible and always listened to WVCY. Her love for the Lord was evident in how she lived her life.