Gloria V. Sanchez, 62, passed away at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St. The family will receive guests at the church on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please see Strouf Funeral Home website for the full obituary.