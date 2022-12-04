Oct. 11, 1929—Dec. 2, 2022

RACINE—Gloria R. Schilke (nee: Hahn), age 93, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

She was born in Racine, October 11, 1929, daughter of the late Gilbert and Ruth (nee: Volzka) Hahn and a lifelong resident of Racine. She was a 1947 graduate of Washington Park High School. On May 16,1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church, she was united into marriage to Howard L. Schilke and they were happily married for 69 years. Before children, Gloria worked as a telephone switchboard operator for the telephone company and Western Printing. After her children were grown, she worked for the Schoone Law Firm.

She was a longtime active member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a Lutheran Girl Pioneer leader, belonged to the Ladies Aid, and was head of the Altar Guild for many decades. Gloria was a member sewing club which started in her teens, with 12 girls, of which three are still living. Gloria and Howard loved to travel, took many cruises and trips and had many memorable times with good friends Pat and Warren, and Gloria and Russ. More than anything, she cherished time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her husband Howie; her daughter, Lynne (Dan) Matthews of Oak Creek; and son, David (Patti) Schilke of Racine; grandchildren: Paige Schilke, Collin (Karen) Matthews and Callie Matthews; sister-in-law, Suzanne Conte; brother-in-law, James Conte, Sr; nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Hahn; her in-laws, Peter and Sophie Conte; sisters-in-law: Judi Hahn, Carol Conte and Sandy Hahn.

Funeral services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. John Roekle officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The Family would like to thank St. Monica’s Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their kindness and care.

Memorials to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.

