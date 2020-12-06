Gloria Mae Murphy

On June 21, 1946, she was united in marriage to Frederick F. Murphy in Janesville, WI. They shared seventy-two beautiful years together before Frederick preceded her in death in 2018. Gloria was employed as a secretary at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Marquette University and as a procurement clerk with the U.S. Department of Defense. An excellent seamstress, she made a wardrobe of antebellum gowns for her role as the “Colonel’s Lady” doing living history with her husband. She was president of the auxiliary for the Sons of Union Veterans. Gloria was a wonderful cook and baker. In her spare time, she loved playing bridge with her friends.