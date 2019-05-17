Try 3 months for $3
Gloria Mae Ittner

May 22, 1930—May 15, 2019

RACINE—Gloria Mae (nee: Bartsch) Ittner, 88, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Funeral services for Gloria will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2035 Geneva St. Racine, WI, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. and at church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Gloria’s family suggests memorials to the Ladies Aid at Trinity Lutheran Church.

