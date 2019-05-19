May 22, 1930—May 15, 2019
RACINE—Gloria Mae (nee: Bartsch) Ittner, 88, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living, on the morning of Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Gloria was born in Wild Rose, WI on May 22, 1930 to Gustave and Leona (nee: Strey) Bartsch.
Surviving are her children, Tom (Patti) Ittner, Pam (Bill) Burke, and Rick (Paula) Ittner; grandchildren, Andy (Theresa) Ittner, and Heather (Jeff) Ihmsdahl; great grandchildren, Kate, Elise, and A.J. Ittner, and sister, Ferne Birdsall. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, parents and three siblings.
Funeral services for Gloria will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2035 Geneva St. Racine, WI, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. and at church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Gloria’s family suggests memorials to the Ladies Aid at Trinity Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to thank St. Monica’s staff, Hospice Alliance, and all who cared for Gloria.
