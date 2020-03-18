Gloria Jean Hyduke (nee: Wallace)
Gloria Jean Hyduke (nee: Wallace)

Gloria Jean (nee Wallace) Hyduke

SHEBOYGAN—Gloria Jean (nee: Wallace) Hyduke, 68, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Froedtert Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Mar 20
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 20, 2020
1:00PM
