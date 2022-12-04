Gloria Jean Gordon

March 22, 1935—Nov. 29, 2022

RACINE—Gloria J. Gordon, 87, passed away on November 29, 2022. Gloria was born in Racine on March 22, 1935, to the late Edwin and Emily (Jacobsen) Schwartz. She was a cashier at Kohl’s Food Store for over 30 years. She is a member of Pentecost Lutheran Church.

Surviving is her son, Joseph Gordon; sister-in-law, Marie Schwartz and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by two daughters and two brothers.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Gloria will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

Gloria would like to express her deepest gratitude to the staff of Lakeshore at Siena for the loving care during her stay, and John and Ann who gave counseling, love, and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pentecost Lutheran Church are suggested.

