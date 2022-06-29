RACINE – Gloria J. Chizek, 83, passed away at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, June 27, 2022. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, for a visitation from 4-5:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.