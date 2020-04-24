August 20, 1947 – April 21, 2020
Gloria J. Ambrose, 72, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living.
Born in Ashland, Wisconsin on August 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Edith (nee: Rantala) Rogers. Her early life was spent in Ashland, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1965 from Park High School in Racine. As she was growing up and into her adult life, she lived in Racine, Wisconsin.
Gloria worked for Motor Specialty, Inc. in Racine and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Union Grove. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing and stitching. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, and Jesus was always in her heart.
Gloria is survived by her children, Jodi (Ken) Peterson and Marnie (Chuck) Meisner; grandchildren, John Hinze, Joshua Hinze, Andrew Meisner, Rebecca Hinze, Jenna Kasprick, Jason Meisner and Amanda Meisner; great-grandchildren, Emma Hinze, Lukas Hinze, Breanna Childs, Aubree Meisner, Natasha Hinze, Bentlee Deel and Harper Meisner; and siblings, Dennis Rogers, Judy Jensen, Carol Kerlin and Dale Rogers.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Edith Rogers; brother, Duane Rogers; sister, Faith Tylla; and brother, Donald Rogers.
The family would like to thank their family and friends for the prayers, love and support during this time.
Services for Gloria will be held at a later date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
