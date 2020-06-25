Gloria J. Ambrose
Gloria J. Ambrose

Gloria J. Ambrose

Gloria J. Ambrose, 72, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living.

Visitation for Gloria will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Services will begin at 1 P.M. at the funeral home, with Rev. Carl Ciske presiding.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

