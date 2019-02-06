Gloria Harty (Nee: Drozewski)

(Nee: Drozewski)
January 9, 1943 — February 2, 2019
RACINE — Born into Eternal Life February 2, 2019 at the age of 76.
Beloved wife of Jim for 54 years. Loving mother Steve (Lisa) Harty, Kim (Ken) McClelland, Dawn Harty. Cherished grandmother of Amber, Alex and Ashley Harty and Jacob McClelland. Also survived by her brother Bob Drozewski, other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering will be held Monday, February 11th, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at THE FUNERAL HOME with a memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Gloria will be remembered for her love of cooking, gardening and sewing. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling in her free time.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
9200 S. 27th Street, Oak Creek
414-761-2750
Guest Book & Directions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.