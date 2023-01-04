RACINE—Gloria Eve Jacobsen, 73, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Wilson Funeral. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a ceremony starting at 6:00 p.m. Donations to the family would be appreciated. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share a memory or story of Gloria.