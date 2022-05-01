Oct. 25, 1932—Apr. 19, 2022

BURLINGTON — Gloria D. Oakwood, 89, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Oak Park Place.

Born in Edgerton, Wisconsin on October 25, 1932, she was the daughter of Francis and Nora (nee Jenkins) Trick. Her early life was spent in Busseyville, Wisconsin. She graduated from Edgerton High School and UW-Whitewater with a degree in teaching. On November 24, 1956, in Busseyville, she was united in marriage to Donald Oakwood. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. Donald preceded her in death on June 10, 2007.

Gloria started her career teaching grades 1 through 5 in Gravelstore School. She then moved to Edgerton, teaching 1st grade for two years. She finished her career as a 2nd grade teacher with Cooper School for 19 years. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Burlington, United Methodist Women, WEAC, NEA and Burlington Education Association.

Gloria is survived by her son, Eric (Karen) Oakwood; granddaughter, Tanya Gilbert; and great-granddaughter, Lilia Rose Gilbert-Domoe. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Clarence Bunting; and siblings: Ellsworth Calder, Vera Pruefer, Ruth Armstrong and Lorraine Trick.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and nurses of Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Busseyville-Sumner Cemetery Association.

Services for Gloria will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Burlington Methodist Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the CHURCH.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

262-763-3434