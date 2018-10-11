July 27, 1929—October 8, 2018
Racine – Gloria Anne Peterson, 89, passed away at home on Monday, October 8, 2018.
Gloria was born in Milwaukee on July 27, 1929 to Raymond and Wilma (nee, Sorensen) Donery. She married Russell Leroy Peterson who preceded her in death. Gloria was a lifetime contract Bridge player, loved writing, sports and swimming. She enjoyed being both a buyer and seller and many local garage sales and flea markets. Gloria traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Mexico, including trips to India, Paris, England and Ireland.
Gloria is survived by her children, Scott Peterson, Jon Peterson, Lisa Peterson, Barry (Terry Garza) Peterson and Bret Peterson; grandchildren, Amanda, Elizabeth Peterson, Rebecca Peterson, Cassandra Peterson, Michael Peterson, Dustin Peterson and Trista Peterson. Gloria is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Raymond Donery.
In keeping with Gloria’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
