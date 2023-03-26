Gloria Ann Salinas

Dec. 16, 1957 - March 21, 2023

RACINE - Gloria Ann Salinas, age 65, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with her loving family at her side. She was born in Toledo, OH, December 16, 1957, daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Lou (nee Lucio) Salinas.

Gloria was a 1975 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. Gloria was employed by Racine County, working as a Social Worker where she believed in compassionate and empathetic care for all. She made a difference in the lives of everyone around her as it was more than a job, it was her calling. She was always giving to others unconditionally.

She obtained her Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Master of Arts degree in Health Care Administration and Master of Arts degree in Human Services.

Gloria loved spending time with her family, especially around the holidays where she loved playing games and always came with her big purse to carry home her winnings. She enjoyed cookouts and bonfires. She loved making tacos, beans, and rice for birthdays and special occasions to let people know how special they are. Most of all she loved going out to eat at her favorite restaurant, Roosters.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Crystal Salinas, Donnie Lee III (Kelsea Jacobs), Heidi (Raymond) Shockley; grandchildren: Karina Lee, Kaylee Conner, Korin Conner, Raymond Shockley II (Ciela Cameron), AJ Brown, Marco Lee, Isabel (Bella) Shockley, Leiton Jacobs; great-grandson, Matthew Shockley; siblings: Ronald Salinas, Bucky Salinas, Brenda Salinas; sister-in-law, Gail Salinas; God daughters: Elisa Salinas and Jessica Folk; special friend, Barb Knuckles; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Timothy, and Mark, nephew, Cole along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating Gloria's life will be held at the funeral home, 6:00 PM, Friday, March 31, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Friday, 4:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you to Dr. Carlos Galvao-Sobrinho and the staff at DaVita for their loving and compassionate care.

