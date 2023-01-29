June 16, 1928—Jan. 23, 2023

UNION GROVE—Gloria A. Bernstein, age 94, passed away on January 23, 2023 at Waterford Senior Living. She was born on June 16, 1928 to parents, Daniel and Agnes (nee Hanson) Lindal. She graduated from Washington Island High School. After attending business school in Milwaukee, Gloria sought employment in Chicago where she met Marsh. Gloria married Marshall Bernstein on August 25, 1951 in Chicago, IL, and during their 60 years together they raised four children. In 1963, they relocated to Union Grove where they started Sunny Grove Juice Company. Gloria enjoyed working as a loan secretary at Community State Bank and as a Mary Kay Consultant.

She was active in the Union Grove community. Gloria was a long-time member of the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ. She was active in the Union Grove Lioness Club and Union Grove American Legion Post 171 Auxiliary. Her influence as a Cub Scout Den Mother led to her sons’ and grandsons’ involvement in Scouting. Gloria enjoyed being involved in the Union Grove Penguins Snowmobile Club and the Red Hat Society. She loved spending time with her family. After their retirement, Marsh and Gloria traveled full time in their RV. Their love of travel took them to all 50 states, Mexico, Canada and parts of Europe. When their RVing days were through, Yuma, AZ became their winter home. Gloria loved to dance and taught her sons and grandsons how to polka.

Gloria is survived by her children, David (Kristine) Bernstein, Steven (Mary) Bernstein, and Suzanne Ham; daughter-in-law, Alice Bernstein; grandchildren, Craig (Andrea Schmidt) Bernstein, Joseph (Jackie Scola) Bernstein, Peter (Theresa) Bernstein, Andrew (Naomi) Bernstein, Irina Ham, Eugenia Ham, Cindy Crittendon, and Christie Bernstein; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeannette Hutchins. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; son, Daniel Bernstein; parents; brother and sister-in-law, William (Joan) Lindal; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10:00 am—12:00 pm at the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ with a funeral service to begin at noon officiated by Pastor Kelsey. Burial at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory are suggested to Union Grove Congregational UCC.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500