August 17, 1927—November 13, 2018
RACINE – Glenn V. “Louie” Bahr, 91, passed away at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
He was born in Racine on August 17, 1927, son of the late Arthur and Leota (nee: Clutter) Bahr. Louie served with pride and honor in the US Navy during WWII, stationed in the Philippines. He was married
at the Second Presbyterian Church in Racine on November 27, 1947 to Loretta Mae Jung. She preceded him in death in 1996.
Louie retired from SC Johnson Wax in 1984 following 40 years working to keep the production lines moving. While at Johnson’s he was a member of the company band, and chorus. He enjoyed leading and mentoring the boys in Scout Troop 44 and was the Scoutmaster for several years. In his free time, he liked to make wooden toys (mostly cars, trucks and trains) for children to enjoy. He also enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and time with his great grandchildren. Louie was a huge fan of Wisconsin Badger sports, especially football and basketball. He was a member of the Johnson Wax 20-Year Club. Louie participated in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in September 2012, a day that meant a lot to him and his fellow WWII veterans.
Louie is survived by his son Jeffrey (Paulette) Bahr; daughter Cindy (Charles Squires) Grzyb; grandchildren Christa (Patrick) McCarthy, Laura (Joel) Thierfelder, Danielle Bahr, Stacy Bahr, Samantha Bahr, Mathew (Amy) Grzyb, and Nathan (Sara) Grzyb; 5 great-great grandchildren; sisters Nancy Gall and Shirley (Raymond) Duckworth; and many other relatives and friends. He was also preceded by his son David Bahr; brother Arthur (and Vera) Bahr; and sister Jane (and George) Erdman and brother-in-law Warren Gall.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital and the medical staff in the ICU unit.
Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 4pm – 6pm. Military Honors will follow at 6pm. Private family services will be held on Monday morning. Living memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. have been suggested. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53402
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.