Try 1 month for 99¢

August 17, 1927—November 13, 2018

RACINE – Glenn V. “Louie” Bahr, 91, passed away at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

He was born in Racine on August 17, 1927, son of the late Arthur and Leota (nee: Clutter) Bahr. Louie served with pride and honor in the US Navy during WWII, stationed in the Philippines. He was married

at the Second Presbyterian Church in Racine on November 27, 1947 to Loretta Mae Jung. She preceded him in death in 1996.

Louie retired from SC Johnson Wax in 1984 following 40 years working to keep the production lines moving. While at Johnson’s he was a member of the company band, and chorus. He enjoyed leading and mentoring the boys in Scout Troop 44 and was the Scoutmaster for several years. In his free time, he liked to make wooden toys (mostly cars, trucks and trains) for children to enjoy. He also enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and time with his great grandchildren. Louie was a huge fan of Wisconsin Badger sports, especially football and basketball. He was a member of the Johnson Wax 20-Year Club. Louie participated in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in September 2012, a day that meant a lot to him and his fellow WWII veterans.

Louie is survived by his son Jeffrey (Paulette) Bahr; daughter Cindy (Charles Squires) Grzyb; grandchildren Christa (Patrick) McCarthy, Laura (Joel) Thierfelder, Danielle Bahr, Stacy Bahr, Samantha Bahr, Mathew (Amy) Grzyb, and Nathan (Sara) Grzyb; 5 great-great grandchildren; sisters Nancy Gall and Shirley (Raymond) Duckworth; and many other relatives and friends. He was also preceded by his son David Bahr; brother Arthur (and Vera) Bahr; and sister Jane (and George) Erdman and brother-in-law Warren Gall.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital and the medical staff in the ICU unit.

Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 4pm – 6pm. Military Honors will follow at 6pm. Private family services will be held on Monday morning. Living memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. have been suggested. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53402

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Glenn V. Bahr
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments