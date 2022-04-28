Aug. 12, 1930—April 25, 2022

RACINE—Glenn Russell Abbott, age 91, of Racine passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center with his family by his side.

Glenn was born on August 12, 1930, in Plainfield, WI to Clifford and Clydie (Stainbrook) Abbott. He served in the U.S. Army from1951until his honorable discharge in 1953. Glenn married Marie Alice Farley on June 18, 1955, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine. He owned and operated Abbott Suburban Foods on Hwy 31 in Racine, WI for 16 years. Glenn also worked as a manager at Sentry Foods and after his retirement, at Captains Galley. He was a longtime and very active member of Atonement Lutheran Church (now, Living Faith Church). Glenn was an extremely hard worker and that was especially shown in his love of gardening. Glenn was every bit the “Cheesehead”! He loved his Packers, his Brewers, his Badgers, and the Bucks. Glenn was famous for sharing his homemade fudge with everyone. Glenn loved sitting down with friends and family to play a good game of cards.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his in-laws: Charles, and Margaret Farley; four brothers: Dean, Dale (Fran), Bud and Jim; two sisters: Jeanette (Robert Hughes) and Bonnie and two sisters-in-law: Elenor (Dareld) Kommer and Marge (Carlo) DeLaurentis.

Glenn is survived by the love of his life, Marie, his wife of 67 years; his children: Peggy Abbott and Wendy (Kris) Serafin; Andy (Mary) Abbott, John (Leesa) Abbott; eight grandchildren: Rebekah, Thomas, Russell, Samantha (Riley), Adam (Allison), Joseph, Dakota, and Ireland; five great-grandchildren: Arleigh, Clark, Margot, Aria and Amelia, and sisters-in-law: Janet Abbott and Lorraine Abbott and brother-in-law, George Gear; as well as many dear nieces; nephews; and other family and friends.

The family of Glenn Abbott wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the amazing staff at Zablocki VA Hospital, Ridgewood Care Center, and Hospice Alliance for their kind and compassionate care.

A celebration of life for Glenn will be held at 11 AM on April 30, 2022, Saturday, at Living Faith Lutheran Church (2915 Wright Avenue, Racine). Visitation with the family will immediately follow the Service in Fellowship Hall with a full Luncheon. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Living Faith Food Bank would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner, and Funeral Director

(262)653-0667