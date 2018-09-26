Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE – Glenn R. Surendonk, 86, passed away at Lakeshore at Sienna Center on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Glenn was born in Racine on November 19, 1931. On August 24, 1957 he married the former Dianne Sorensen. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Glenn was a Journalist and retired from the Journal Times after 30 years where he had worked as a news editor. He was a member of both the Racine and Kenosha Camera clubs, and a sixty-year member of the YMCA. He was an avid swimmer.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Surendonk; son Daniel Scott; daughter, Kristine (Cory) Owen; granddaughters, Courtney Owen and Kaitlyn Owen; sister, Cheryl McCormick; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Sorensen. Glenn is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Gloria Pfost.

A memorial service for Glenn will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.

