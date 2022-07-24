Dec. 30, 1949 – July 17, 2022

Glenn R. Madrigrano Sr., age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 17, 2022 following a five year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Glenn was born in Kenosha on December 30, 1949, a son of the late Joseph F. “Pepe” and Shirley (nee: Engdahl) Madrigrano.

He was a 1968 graduate of St. Joseph High School where he played guard on the 1968 Varsity Basketball Team that made an appearance at the state tournament. He received his degree from St. Norbert College, DePere, WI.

On September 9, 1972, he was united in marriage to Barbara Shuemate. This September, they would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Anyone who knew Glenn, knew of his passion for both golf and bowling. Over the years, he bowled three 300 games left-handed and scored three holes in one right-handed.

Glenn was part of the third generation of his family business. Glenn’s grandfather, Gene, founded the family beer business in 1923 at the repeal of prohibition. Glenn’s father, “Pepe” went out on his own in 1951, and Glenn joined the business in 1972 on a full-time basis.

Glenn literally grew up in the family beer business. He was twelve years old when he started out as a helper on the trucks and continued working while he was a student at St. Joe’s and St. Norbert’s. Over the years, he had worked nearly every job in the distributorship.

In 1976 Glenn was named President of C.J.W., Inc. Under his leadership, C.J.W. grew from an organization selling 500,000 cases per year with 20 employees to its current size of 4 million cases and 150 employees. He assisted to increase market share from 15% of the beer market to over 75%. In 2007, he was named a Miller Legend by the Miller Brewing Company.

Glenn was instrumental in expanding the business through several acquisitions of new territory, as well as being on the leading edge of brand consolidation in the early 2000s.

Glenn was an active member of National Beer Wholesalers Association, Wisconsin Beer Distributor’s Association, Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, and Racine Area Manufacturer’s and Commerce Assoc., Roma Lodge, and the Italian American Society where he was honored as Man of the Year in 2012. He was also proud to support the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kenosha and Racine, the Shalom Center, St. Joseph High School, St. Norbert’s College, Carthage College and countless other local charities and organizations.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; his two children: Glenn Madrigrano Jr. and Mia (Chris) Hughes; his grandchildren: Glenn Madrigrano III, and Kylie and Kenzie Hughes; his siblings: Eugene (Ellen) Brookhouse, Joseph (Kathy) Madrigrano, Jr., Mary Joy Madrigrano, Karen (William) Isaacson, Gene Madrigrano, and Daniel Madrigrano; his mother-in-law, Ellen Shuemate; his brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Karla) Shuemate; and his sister and brother-in-law, Tammy (Jerry) Konitzer.

Funeral services were held privately. Those desiring may consider memorial remembrances to the Shirley Madrigrano Endowment for the Arts, c//o Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330-52nd Street, Kenosha, WI, 53140.

