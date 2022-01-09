May 9, 1934—Jan. 1, 2022

HARTLAND—Glenn R. Hubbard, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022 at the age of 87.

Loving and devoted husband of Nancy C. (nee: Lee). Proud, loving, and giving dad of Holly (Todd) Loebel, Blue (Amy) Benenati, Larry Rosenbaum, Dawn (Kevin) Esser, Kerry Hubbard, and Denise (Rick) Feltes. Tender grandpa of Tyler, Dawson, Braden, Brittany, Bryanna, and Meaghan. Glenn will also be missed by many other family and friends.

Glenn was a proud co-owner of Vesta Inc. for many years where he was cherished and devoted.

A Gathering to Celebrate Glenn’s Life will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Please do not send flowers—instead, we would love to spend time with you and celebrate Glenn and his life.

Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services

(414) 464-4640