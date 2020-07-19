Glenn R. Coates

He was born in Thorp, Wisconsin on June 8, 1923, son of Alma (Nee: Borck) and Richard Coates. He graduated as valedictorian from Thorp High School in 1940, completed four semesters at Milwaukee State Teachers College, and one semester at the University of Minnesota Law School before World War II interrupted his education. During the war, he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp while stationed in the Pacific Theatre.

Following the war, Glenn attended the University of Wisconsin Law School, LLB, 1949, SJD, 1953. In the completion of his LLB degree, he was published in the UW Law Review and was admitted to the Order of the Coif. Post-graduation, he received a grant from the UW College of Agriculture to study Wisconsin agricultural water use, alongside Wisconsin’s and various other states’ water and irrigation laws, and to present recommendations. His study was instrumental in the adoption of a comprehensive regime of statutes governing agricultural water use in the State of Wisconsin. Later, he received a Carnegie Fellowship to complete his thesis on Chattel Secured Farm Credit in Wisconsin. This coincided with the nationwide adoption of the Uniform Commercial Code, and Glenn became the recognized national expert on the “law-in-action” application of the UCC to farm finances. He spoke and wrote widely on the subject, and was admitted to the American Law Institute at the age of 32. He was Chairman of the Wisconsin Judicial Council from 1969-1972, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the State Bar in 1973-1974, and President of the Racine County Bar Association in 1975-1976.