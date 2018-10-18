March 16, 1930 — October 6, 2018
RACINE — Glenn N. Johnson, 88, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2018 at his home.
Glenn was born in Racine on March 16, 1930, the son of the late John and Esther (nee Mach) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley (nee Jensen) Johnson. In addition to his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Frank Mattal and George Foley.
Glenn is survived by his sons Chad (Linda Basnik) Johnson of Glencoe, IL, Ross (Susan Mlynczak) Johnson of Franksville; grandchildren, Sydney of Cambridge MA and Dane of Glencoe IL; sister Doris Foley of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives. Glenn is also survived by many dear friends including Jim Maynard, Judy Smart, Jan Nielsen, Mitch Pezanoski, Kim Lamar Pezanoski, Lonnie Bender, Jeremy Brand, Jason Schwartz and Chris Degrave. Glenn’s friends were especially helpful in making his later years enjoyable and he treasured the time he spent with them. Glenn’s family is grateful to all who cared for him during his long illness and made it possible for him to remain at home until his death. He will be deeply missed by all.
Glenn enjoyed spending time at his farm, gardening and caring for his animals. Glenn was a prize winning woodworker who received state and regional recognition for his work. He was an active woodworker for more than 65 years. Glenn worked as a concrete contractor with his father John Johnson and later with his son Ross Johnson.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Delta Hotel/Marriott Racine 7111 Washington Ave. Guests may greet the family starting at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration at 12 noon. Memorials in Glenn’s name can be sent to Wisconsin Public Radio.
Max A. Sass and Sons
Funeral and Cremation Service
Mission Hills Chapel 414-427-0707
