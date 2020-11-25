Glenn M. 'Farmer' Mueller

February 27, 1954 - November 23, 2020

RACINE - With his family by his side, Glenn M.” Farmer” Mueller, age 86, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. Glenn was born in Racine on May 2, 1934, son of the late Matthew and Catherine (nee: Holler) Mueller.

On February 27, 1954, Glenn was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Seitz at St. Sebastian Catholic Church where they were longtime members. She preceded him in death on October 16, 1984. Glenn farmed with his father and his son, Mike, on Braun Road all his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring tractors, snowmobile racing and playing baseball in his younger years. Glenn will be best remembered for his great love for his family.