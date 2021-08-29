Glenn L. Hickson

June 12, 1940 - August 20, 2021

RACINE - Glenn Lee Hickson, 81, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall, with his wife by his side.

Glenn was born on June 12, 1940 to Allen and Rita Hickson (nee: Brassette) in Cottonport, LA. Glenn graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, TX; a year ahead of the great Janis Joplin. He then went on to graduate from Parkside with a Business Degree. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1960 to 1969 during the Vietnam war and served 12 years in the National Guard, ending his military career as a Major. Glenn was employed at Walker Manufacturing Company for 27 years. He was united in marriage to Karen Johnson-Dygon on September 12, 2004 in Door County.

Glenn was a member of the Artists Gallery as a photographer and watercolor artist and a member of the Camera Club. He was proud to have had a painting accepted into the Watercolor Wisconsin 2012 art show at Wustum Museum. Glenn was a master gardener and took great joy in volunteering at the Community Garden and at the River Bend Nature Center. He also enjoyed just spending quiet times at home with Karen and the cats, cooking dinner together, watching old movies, Packer and Brewer games, and going for long walks around the neighborhood.