Oct. 18, 1940 – July 8, 2022

THE VILLAGES, FL – Glenn Kramer, age 81, passed away July 8, 2022 in Florida with his loving wife, Barb, at his side. Glenn was born in Racine, WI, the son of the late Jacob and Tena Kramer (Kingsfield). He was raised in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School.

Glenn began working at Kortendick True Value Hardware in the family business at a young age. He later moved to New Glarus, Wisconsin, opening and operating Kramer True Value Hardware store.

Glenn was united in marriage to Barbara (Render-Connerton) on June 27, 1981 at Northside Calvary Church, Racine, WI. Barb and Glenn lived in Wisconsin until retiring and moving to the Villages, Florida in 2018. Glenn continued to be actively employed at Bob Evans Restaurant, Outback Steak House and Weirsdale Presbyterian Church.

Glenn cherished time with his family, fondly referring to “His, Hers and Ours.” Glenn was faithful to the Lord in every way. He was funny, a born organizer and loyal Brewer fan.

Glenn will be dearly missed by his wife, Barb; children: Matthew (Pamela) of Racine, Kelly Moyer of Austin, TX, Jennie Stinnette of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Ian, Hannah, Ben, Sylvie and Julian; brother, Russell D. Kortendick (Kathy); sister, Karen Bayer-Greer (Bill); sister-in-law, Cathy Kortendick along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Grace Kramer; brother-in-law, Dick Bayer; stepfather, Russell L. Kortendick; sister, Diane Tutlewski-Fanelli; brother-in-law, Bill Fanelli; brother-in-law, Larry Render and granddaughter, Hattie Rose Stinnette.

Join the Celebration of Life for Glenn Kramer at Infusino Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI 53402 on July 31, 2022. Gather 1:00—4:00 p.m. Prayer and Eulogy 2:00 p.m. Memorials to: World Central Kitchen, 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW 7th FL., Washington DC 20001. donate.wck.org