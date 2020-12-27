Glenn F. Collins

March 18, 1937—December 18, 2020
Collins, Glenn F., age 83, of Waterford, passed away from COVID on Thursday December 18, 2020 with his wife Shirley by his side. Shirley said they had taken every precaution; Glenn had been in such good health for a man of 83 years. This virus is very serious.
Glenn was born in South Dakota on March 18, 1937 to the late Glenn and Velma (nee. Mills) Collins. His family moved to Westfield, WI where he graduated from Westfield High School in 1955. Glenn married Shirley, his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, on August 24, 1957.
Glenn went to Barber School in Milwaukee and graduated in 1957. He worked as a barber in Portage, WI for 4 years before buying his own shop in Waterford in 1962 where he worked part-time while working full time at PPG in Oak Creek as a Lab Tech. Glenn retired from PPG in 1999 and continued to work his barber shop part-time. His Barber Shop was a place where people came not only to get a haircut but to stop in and visit. Glenn never thought of it is as a “job”, he loved it and he loved Waterford.
Glenn was blessed with three children – Lori, Mark, and Paul and three grandchildren who were the Joy of his life.
Glenn was a Lion’s member of many years, holding most of the offices. He coached Little League Baseball for 12 years, held Village Board office for two terms and was on several village committees and stayed involved. Glenn served on the Racine County Apprentice Board and was very active in his church, St. Peter’s Lutheran in Waterford, as an usher and elder.
Glenn became a Phillies fan when he was 10 years old. His dad took Glenn and his brother Tom to a game in Chicago, Dad being a Cubs fan. While they were waiting for the game to start, Robin Roberts walked by and stopped to talk to Glenn. He gave Glenn a Phillies cap and that was the beginning of 73 years as a Phillies fan. For years he went to Phillies Spring training in Clearwater, Florida every March. In 2001 he played in the Phillies Fantasy Camp and met a lot of former Phillies greats. For 5 days he was “living the dream”.
Glenn is survived by his wife Shirley, Children, Lori (Ches), Mark (Jane), and Paul; Grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, and Michaela; brother, Tom, and many other family members and countless friends.
Due to COVID, services are pending and will be announced later. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South 6th Street, Waterford, WI 53185 or Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI 53185
Mealy Funeral Home, Inc
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
