Glenn F. Collins

March 18, 1937—December 18, 2020

Collins, Glenn F., age 83, of Waterford, passed away from COVID on Thursday December 18, 2020 with his wife Shirley by his side. Shirley said they had taken every precaution; Glenn had been in such good health for a man of 83 years. This virus is very serious.

Glenn was born in South Dakota on March 18, 1937 to the late Glenn and Velma (nee. Mills) Collins. His family moved to Westfield, WI where he graduated from Westfield High School in 1955. Glenn married Shirley, his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, on August 24, 1957.

Glenn went to Barber School in Milwaukee and graduated in 1957. He worked as a barber in Portage, WI for 4 years before buying his own shop in Waterford in 1962 where he worked part-time while working full time at PPG in Oak Creek as a Lab Tech. Glenn retired from PPG in 1999 and continued to work his barber shop part-time. His Barber Shop was a place where people came not only to get a haircut but to stop in and visit. Glenn never thought of it is as a “job”, he loved it and he loved Waterford.

Glenn was blessed with three children – Lori, Mark, and Paul and three grandchildren who were the Joy of his life.