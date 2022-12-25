Oct. 26, 1937 – Dec. 16, 2022

KING, WI/FORMERLY WASHBURN, WI – Glenn Emil Joanis, 85, passed away peacefully at the Veterans Home in King, on December 16, 2022.

Glenn was born in Manitowoc, WI to Emil Theodore and Martha Mae (nee Camasa) Joanis on October 26, 1937. He graduated from Washburn High School in January 1955. He then joined the United States Navy serving from July 1955 until October 1958. During this time, he was active in the 1958 Lebanon Crisis. He continued his service in the reserves until 1963. Glenn went back to school attending college courses at UW – Parkside, the College of Racine, and MSOE.

Glenn was employed by Belle City Foundry and S.C. Johnson and Son. For over 42 years, he was active in two S.C. Johnson clubs: Little John’s Archery Club from 1979 to the present and the Johnson Fishing Club. He retired from S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. on April 28, 1989. From 1984 until 2002, Glenn with his partners, Roger Nuernberg, and Michael Bacovsky owned and operated Gralenn Enterprise Inc. They owned real estate in Idaho, Arkansas, and Villas County, WI. Glenn in general appreciated the outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting and duck hunting, but Glenn especially took pleasure in trout fishing up north. He wandered in the streams and knew all of them by heart. He loved having his dearly beloved black lab, Smiles, with him during fishing excursions. Glenn was a talented piano player and delighted in playing for the residence, especially the ladies at the VA Home. Glenn was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He liked to get together with his friends and watch the games, especially the Super Bowl.

Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his children: Laura Joanis of California, and Gregory Joanis of Oshkosh; twin sister, Gloria White of Fort Meyers, FL; and best friend and business partner, Roger Nuernberg. He was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Diane Lee Celnar; and brother-in-law, Bud White.

A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, 2022, beginning with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 PM. Memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church, 217 W. 7th Street, Washburn, Wisconsin 54891 have been suggested. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and memories of Glenn.

Family and friends thank the VA Home in King, WI for the five years of special care given to Glenn.

