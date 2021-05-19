Glenn E. Smith

Glenn graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1998”. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1998-2002. He has been with ATI Ladish Company since 2008. On September 5, 2009 at St. Rita Catholic Church, Glenn was united in marriage to the love of his life Katelyn Nielsen. An avid outdoorsman, Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, watching packer games, and his trips up north in his truck. Always living life to the fullest, he went skydiving three times recently. Above all, Glenn will be best remembered for his deep love and devotion to his best friend, Katelyn, his incredible kindness to others, and the joy he and Katelyn found in just spending time together with their family and friends. Glenn is the definition of a true friend, a man who would give the shirt off his back to help another. He cared deeply for others and had a special place in his heart as a brother, especially to his little sister, as an uncle to his nieces and nephews, and as a son, son-in-law, and husband.