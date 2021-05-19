June 14, 1980—May 15, 2021
CUDAHY-FORMERLY OF RACINE—Glenn E. Smith, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 15, 2021. Glenn was born in Ridgecrest, CA on June 14, 1980, son of Gregory and Cynthia (nee Miranda) Smith.
Glenn graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1998”. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1998-2002. He has been with ATI Ladish Company since 2008. On September 5, 2009 at St. Rita Catholic Church, Glenn was united in marriage to the love of his life Katelyn Nielsen. An avid outdoorsman, Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, watching packer games, and his trips up north in his truck. Always living life to the fullest, he went skydiving three times recently. Above all, Glenn will be best remembered for his deep love and devotion to his best friend, Katelyn, his incredible kindness to others, and the joy he and Katelyn found in just spending time together with their family and friends. Glenn is the definition of a true friend, a man who would give the shirt off his back to help another. He cared deeply for others and had a special place in his heart as a brother, especially to his little sister, as an uncle to his nieces and nephews, and as a son, son-in-law, and husband.
Glenn will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Katelyn; their canine companion, Cocoa; parents, Greg and Cindy Smith; siblings, Jennifer (Scott) Floyd, Greg Smith Jr. (Wendy Rogness), Michelle (Rafael) Cervantes; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Mary Nielsen; nieces and nephews, Makenzie Zimmerman (Isaiah Satele) and their children, Nalani and Naia, Jon Zimmerman, Kaden, Griffin and Evan Smith; Aunt Yolanda Schnor, Cousin Justin Schnor (Erika Blandino) and their children Gianna and Emanuel; and other relatives and many friends. Glenn will be reunited in heaven with his buddy, Mickey and, a few particularly special people in his life, Grandmother Fern Smith, Grandmother Salud Miranda, Uncle Mark Smith, Grandfather-in-law Ernest Nielsen and many other close family and friends.
There will be visitation at the funeral home on Sunday May 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Glenn’s life to start at 3:00 p.m. To view the service online, visit Glenn’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the ADA American Diabetes Association, the National Kidney Foundation or UNOS United Network for Organ Sharing have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to