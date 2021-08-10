ST. GERMAIN—Glenn Arnold Oakes, age 86, after a long battle with cancer passed away peacefully at his northern home in St. Germain, WI surrounded by his loving family on August 7, 2021. He was born in Waterford, WI on November 12, 1934, the son of Arnold W. Oakes and Irene M. Oakes (nee Buckett). He lived most of his life in Racine, WI until he retired to Naples, FL.

Glenn was a graduate from St. Catherine’s High School and served his country in the Army. He was wed in marriage to the love of his life Sandra (Dziekan) on October 24, 1959. Together they raised a beautiful family of four children: Lori (Cullen) Calame of Decatur, TX; Dan (Christine) Oakes of Union Grove, WI; Glenn (Marie-Claude) Oakes II of Bradenton, FL; Loni (Lee) Sucharda of Savannah, GA. His beautiful family grew with 10 grandchildren including: Ashley Scobee (Jared), Nicole Habern (Matt), Daniel Oakes (Kristi), Cullen Ross Calame (Sloane), Max Oakes (Kim), Paulina TeRonde (Lennon), Alec Sucharda, Jacob Oakes, Ryan Oakes, and Glenn A. Oakes III. He was further blessed with nine great grandchildren: Ben Oakes, Rhett Scobee, Connor Oakes, Sandra Scobee, Dawson Calame, Hudson Habern, Matilda Calame, Joe Calame, and James Oakes.

Glenn inherited the family construction business A.W. Oakes & Son from his father and owned other companies such as the Racine landfill and GO of Wisconsin prior to them being sold. He still owned a real estate holding company Sekao, Inc. When he retired, he sold A.W. Oakes & Son to his son, Dan, who continues the family business with his two sons. He had an inner drive and was often heard asking “If it were yours, what would you do?” to encourage others around him to feel a part of the business and valued input from employees and advisors. “I’m not the smartest guy, but I know how to surround myself with smart people.” He was known to bring a case of beer or diet Coke to workers, donuts to meetings, or make you a ring from a $2 bill.