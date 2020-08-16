You have permission to edit this article.
Glenda King-Epps
Glenda King-Epps

Glenda King-Epps

November 28, 1965 – August 10, 2020

RACINE – Glenda “NaNa” King-Epps, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Services will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 am in funeral home / viewing beginning at 10 am. Full obituary on the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda King-Epps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

