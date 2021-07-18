May 23, 1936—July 13, 2021

AIKEN — Glen Wesley Peters, 85, loving husband of Margot E. Nelson Peters, passed away Tuesday evening at Aiken Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on May 23, 1936, he was the son of the late Ralph and Frances Celenda Colburn Peters. Mr. Peters was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a retired tax manager with Modine Manufacturing in Racine, WI. He and his wife moved to Aiken, SC in 2000. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Rebecca Peters of Tinley Park, IL; a son and daughter-in-law; Keith and Sue Peters of Neenah, WI; six grandchildren: Alex (Maureen) Kluchki, Gabriela Kluchki, Ryan (Brielle) Peters, Nicholas Peters, Emily Peters and Luke Peters and a great grandchild, Laikyn Peters.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Peters was pre-deceased by a sister, Louise Anderson.

Memorial Services will be conducted on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30AM in the sanctuary of St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jeff Erbskorn and Rev. Adam Carnell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning until the time of the service.