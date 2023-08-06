Glen G. Caskey, age 91, passed away July 29, 2023, at Villa at Lincoln Park. A Funeral Service celebrating Glen’s life will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 11:00 AM, Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Tuesday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the Funeral Home.
