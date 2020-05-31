1943—2020
Union Grove—Glen Cayemberg, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Froedtert South Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 8, 1943 to Patrick and Laura (nee. Laurent) Cayemberg in Green Bay, WI. His early life was spent in Green Bay, where he graduated from Prebble High School—Class of 1961. Following high school, Glen earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in Economics in 1967. He then went onto earn his MS in Agriculture Business from Iowa State in 1969.
On July 1, 1972, he was united in marriage to Sarah Ann (nee. O’Rourke) in Watertown, WI. Glen and his wife have been residents of Union Grove since 1977. He started his career in banking, later moving to Grove Insurance Agency to eventually become the principal to spend over 40 years with the organization. Glen was a longtime member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church and the Union Grove Lions Club. He also served on the Union Grove Village Board, Racine Agricultural Society, Union Grove Library Board, and the Lions Club Treasurer.
Glen is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sarah; children, John (Jenn), Eric (Terrie), Erin (Josh), Ellen (Dan), Meaghan (Doug), and Michael (Jess); grandchildren, Kellen, Grave, Elizabeth, Nolan, Elle, Liam, Anabel, Owen, Henry, Eden and Katherine; brothers, Roland and Daryl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Laura; siblings, Wayne and Patrick.
Graveside services were held on May 16, 2020 at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family during a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a future date. Please check the funeral home website for updated service times.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
