1943—2020

Union Grove—Glen Cayemberg, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Froedtert South Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 8, 1943 to Patrick and Laura (nee. Laurent) Cayemberg in Green Bay, WI. His early life was spent in Green Bay, where he graduated from Prebble High School—Class of 1961. Following high school, Glen earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in Economics in 1967. He then went onto earn his MS in Agriculture Business from Iowa State in 1969.

On July 1, 1972, he was united in marriage to Sarah Ann (nee. O’Rourke) in Watertown, WI. Glen and his wife have been residents of Union Grove since 1977. He started his career in banking, later moving to Grove Insurance Agency to eventually become the principal to spend over 40 years with the organization. Glen was a longtime member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church and the Union Grove Lions Club. He also served on the Union Grove Village Board, Racine Agricultural Society, Union Grove Library Board, and the Lions Club Treasurer.

Glen is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sarah; children, John (Jenn), Eric (Terrie), Erin (Josh), Ellen (Dan), Meaghan (Doug), and Michael (Jess); grandchildren, Kellen, Grave, Elizabeth, Nolan, Elle, Liam, Anabel, Owen, Henry, Eden and Katherine; brothers, Roland and Daryl.