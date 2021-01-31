Glen Alen Christensen

1954—2021

Glen Alen Zou Christensen, age 66 of Westerville, Ohio, died January 22, 2021, of natural causes, Glen was born March 4, 1954, in Racine, the oldest child of David Neil Christensen and Lila Mae (Dehring) Christensen.

Glen graduated from J.I. Case High School in 1972. He earned his undergraduate degree in Fine Arts from Goddard College in Vermont, and later went on to graduate school in the George Lucas Film School at the University of Southern California. He met his beloved wife, Penny Reinhart, in California and they were married September 1, 1991, at her childhood home south of McVille, North Dakota. On April 18, 1992, Glen was injured in an automobile accident which left him a paraplegic. Undeterred, he went on to become a successful filmmaker/videographer, Hollywood script doctor, author and Lutheran lay minister. Glen and Penny eventually relocated from California to Waupaca, and later to Westerville, Ohio.

Glen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westerville.