Glen A. Halbe
February 9, 1932—December 17, 2020

RACINE—Glen A. Halbe died December 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Racine.

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with the service, led by Pastor Kaye Glennon, at 3:00 pm. A reception and meal will follow the service.

The Celebration has been delayed for nine months due to the coronovirus and caution will be taken at the gathering. Masks are required and will be available. The service will be available online also via FaceBook and ZOOM. Links will be provided by the family.

