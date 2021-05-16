1924—2021

YORKVILLE — Glen A.F. Christman, age 97 of Yorkville passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Waterford Senior Living Center. He was born January 2, 1924 to Joseph P. and Emma C.K. (nee: Eppers) Christman in the township of Dover.

His early life was spent on the family farm in Dover. He attended Sunnyside Grade School and graduated from Union Grove Union High School. On April 3, 1948 he was united in marriage to Rita A. Huck at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. Following their marriage, they lived in Union Grove where they raised their family. In their later years, they enjoyed staying at their winter home in Harlingen, TX.

Glen was a carpenter. He owned and operated Christman Contractors. He was a member of both St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, the Union Grove Lions Club, and the Knights of Columbus. Glen enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing and snowmobiling but most of all golfing. Rita preceded him in death on October 10, 2003.