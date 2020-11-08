Scottsdale, Arizona (formerly of Racine, WI) – Gladys Lou Carter, age 65, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery in Racine, WI. Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary at a later date.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.