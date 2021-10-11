RACINE — Gladys Lee Souter, age 82, passed away on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at Medical City Plano in Plano, Texas.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, Wisconsin. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery in Racine. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for her complete obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
