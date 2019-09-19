Gladys L. Gutzman (Nee Brandt)

July 9, 1923—September 13, 2019
RACINE—Gladys L. Gutzman, age 96, of Racine and Round Lake, Fifield WI, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 9, 1923, daughter of the late Arthur and Sadie (Fagan) Brandt.
Gladys graduated from William Horlick High School. She was a 22-year employee of Western Publishing Company retiring as Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Finance. Gladys was a member and lap swimmer of the YMCA. She was a member St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers, the Altar Society and tutored reading at St. John’s school. She was also a member of the Racine Art Association and the D.A.R.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Husband “Murph” (Edward Gutzman), with whom she celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in 1998. She is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law Kris and Paul Cook of Racine; beloved grandson William E. Lutz of New Jersey; great granddaughters Flora and Cora Lutz; and brother James E. Brandt of Milwaukee. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Anna and Clarence Gutzman; sister Margaret Miller, brother Arthur Brandt, brother-in law Edward Miller, sister-in-law Geneel Brandt; and sister-in-law Grace Brinen, brother in law Howard Brinen and brother -in-law Dan Gutzman.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St John Nepomuk Church, 1903 English Street, Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St John Nepomuk Church have been suggested by the family.
You have free articles remaining.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Gutzman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.