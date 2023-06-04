Feb. 23, 1930—May 23, 2023

RACINE—Gladys L. Geshay, age 93, met her Lord and Savior face to face on May 23, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family. Gladys was born to her parents Gladys and Frederick McFarland in Racine, Wisconsin on February 23, 1930. She had an older brother, Frederick “Junior”. During the Great Depression the family lived with maternal grandparents, A.B. and Mary White. Later, the family relocated to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where Gladys “Micky” graduated from Eau Claire High School. Gladys met John Geshay while they were both employed at Johnson Wax. They married in 1950 and shared nearly 69 years together. Raising five children was her life’s focus and joy. She was a room mother, Sunday school teacher, devoted granddaughter and daughter, pie maker extraordinaire, and writer. She was a faithful correspondent to many missionary friends and composed poems for birthday cards and many a comedic skit.

Gladys was a welcoming and gracious hostess, often opening her home to a large extended family, furloughed missionaries, and many, many backyard picnics and reunions. Gladys was an avid golfer and was a 45-year member of the Washington Park Golferettes and had an early tee time every Thursday morning. She and John were Kenosha Country Club members for many years. They traveled with dear friends on many golfing vacations. Gladys and John were members of Fellowship Baptist Church for over 60 years and later joined Racine Bible Church.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John; her brother Fred; parents: Gladys and Frederick McFarland, grandson Jonathan Moore and daughter-in-law, Julie Geshay. She is survived by son, Jeffrey (Katy) Geshay; daughters: Gail (Lawson) Snyder and Barbara (Roger) Murdock; and sons: Jim (Julie) and Joel (Shelby) Geshay. She was a loving grandmother to Amy Geshay, Carrie (Chris) Morris, David (Caitlin) Geshay, Katie (Matt) Hall, Laura (Shawn) Smith, Lisa (Mike) Valentine, Annie Moore, Emily Snyder, Peter (Melissa) Murdock, Meghan Murdock, Anna Larson (Aaron), and Maddy Johnson (Garrett). Gladys adored her 22 great-grandchildren and was a favorite Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Her surviving sisters-in-law, Juliana Geshay and Carol Geshay will miss her phone calls and cards as will her brother-in-law, Thomas Anspaugh. Gladys and John enjoyed winters in Florida at Word of Life RV Park and will be missed by her dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Word of Life Florida or Racine Bible Church missionary fund. Interment services will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with family and close friends on June 9, 2023, at 9 a.m. Friends are welcome to join family in the backyard starting at 4 p.m. to share hugs and memories.

