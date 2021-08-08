April 30, 1920—Aug. 4, 2021
BURLINGTON—Gladys Elizabeth Bublitz, age 101, of Burlington, WI passed away on August 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Gladys was born on April 30, 1920, to the late Frederick and Erna Marck (nee: Bock). She attended Bell Country School near East Troy before moving to Burlington for eighth grade and graduating from Burlington High School class of ‘38. Following graduation Gladys worked at Belle City Malleable / Racine Casting until 1945. From 1959 through 1980 Gladys worked as a chiropractic assistant for Dr. Neil Schaub and Dr. Robert Wheelock. Following retirement, Gladys was very active in the Burlington Senior Center. Her concern for others was evident by the numerous cards and letters she sent to her family and friends. Many will have a special memory of Gladys singing Happy Birthday to them over the phone.
Gladys is survived by her daughters: Diane (Wayne) Robinson of West Bend, WI and Patti (John) Kuecker of Sanders, KY. She is further survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.
Visitation will be held at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ (124 W Washington St. Burlington, WI 53105) on August 10, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2:15 p.m.. Following the service there will be a memorial reception at the Burlington Senior Activity Center (587 E State St, Burlington, WI 53105).
Gladys’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Aurora at Home Hospice—Burlington for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Plymouth Congregational Church of Burlington, Burlington Senior Activity Center, or to Aurora at Home Hospice—Burlington.
