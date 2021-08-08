Gladys Elizabeth Bublitz

Gladys was born on April 30, 1920, to the late Frederick and Erna Marck (nee: Bock). She attended Bell Country School near East Troy before moving to Burlington for eighth grade and graduating from Burlington High School class of ‘38. Following graduation Gladys worked at Belle City Malleable / Racine Casting until 1945. From 1959 through 1980 Gladys worked as a chiropractic assistant for Dr. Neil Schaub and Dr. Robert Wheelock. Following retirement, Gladys was very active in the Burlington Senior Center. Her concern for others was evident by the numerous cards and letters she sent to her family and friends. Many will have a special memory of Gladys singing Happy Birthday to them over the phone.