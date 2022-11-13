June 24, 1925—Oct. 28, 2022

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR—Gladys Eileen Larson (Cutler) passed from life at the age of 97 on the 28th day of October in the year 2022 after a short decline in her health last June. She graduated from high school in Omaha, Nebraska, worked in a shop and then joined her sister, Inez, building B-17s for the war effort. She met Kenneth Eldon Larson and soon married him on March 2, 1947.

In November 1948 they had a son, Kenneth Jr., and in January 1950, a daughter, Dawn Lee. They added Nancy Gaye Larson in December 1959. Kenneth Sr.’s career grew rapidly and required moves from Omaha to Denver and quickly on to the very small town of Yuma, Colorado. His job required weeks of travel away from home. After Yuma, the family moved to Texas for five years, then to Phoenix, NY for another year.

Gladys had raised her children as a virtual single mom for the first 13 years of the marriage before she declared there would be no more moves until the kids had finished high school. Ken decided to take an office job with his company in Racine, Wisconsin to be with his family.

Upon Ken’s retirement, with children launched and after trips to Southern California and Hawaii, they decided to move one more time, to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

After Ken Sr.’s death in 1995, and with the support of her family, Gladys became a waitress at Good Samaritan Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hot Springs Village, where she worked for several years. She continued her alliance with Christ Lutheran Church where she had many friends and acquaintances. Gladys was very active in her church as a board member and as a member of the quilt makers.

She loved to travel, camp and fish, and family vacations were wonderful tours of America. She missed driving when her eyesight no longer permitted, and missed and playing golf as she aged when her sense of physical balance began to trouble her. But she remained remarkably sharp-witted and very aware of current events until recently when a series of brief illnesses and two months in medical facilities began to take a toll.

Gladys is survived by her son, Ken Jr. and daughter, Nancy. Her daughter, Dawn passed away in 2014. She is also survived by sons-in-law: Tim Heuser and Michael LaMartina; granddaughters: Sarah LaMartina, Tiffany Ferris, Marin LaMartina, Jessicah Hartley and Abra Larson; also by grandsons-in-law: Scott Kuersten, Roxby Hartley, David Magedson; and eight great-grandchildren: Amethyst Ferris, Shasta Deihl, Lucian Deihl, Sparrow Picard, Olive Picard, Siena LaMartina-Kuersten, Rowan LaMartina-Kuersten and Penelope Hartley.

In 2001, Ken Jr. came to live at her home until she took her last breath on October 28, 2022. She died peacefully in warm, familiar circumstances after spending June and July at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, and two rehabilitation homes. Her last eight weeks at home were filled with loving family, visitors and friends, and she was able to peacefully let go of her body without suffering any pain.

She will be greatly missed by everyone who ever had the chance to spend time with her. Although with friends and sibling families now scattered across the country, it was difficult to travel to visit her as often as was wished. She will be greeted at the gates by all those loved ones whose deaths preceded hers.

A simple memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Hot Springs Village on the 14th of November at 2 PM.