Gisela I. Vodenlic
Gisela I. Vodenlic

RACINE — Gisela I. Vodenlic, age 85, went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

To view Gisela’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

